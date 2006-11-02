Schließen

Structural and functional clusters of complex brain networks

  • Recent research using the complex network approach has revealed a rich and complicated network topology in the cortical connectivity of mammalian brains. It is of importance to understand the implications of such complex network structures in the functional organization of the brain activities. Here we study this problem from the viewpoint of dynamical complex networks. We investigate synchronization dynamics on the corticocortical network of the cat by modeling each node (cortical area) of the network with a sub-network of interacting excitable neurons. We find that the network displays clustered synchronization behavior, and the dynamical clusters coincide with the topological community structures observed in the anatomical network. Our results provide insights into the relationship between the global organization and the functional specialization of the brain cortex.

Author:Lucia Zemanova, Changsong ZhouGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physd.2006.09.008
ISSN:0167-2789
ISSN:1872-8022
Parent Title (English):Physica, D, Nonlinear phenomena
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/02
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/20
Tag:anatomical connectivity; cortical network; dynamical cluster; functional connectivity; topological community
Volume:224
Issue:1-2
Pagenumber:11
First Page:202
Last Page:212
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik

