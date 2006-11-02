Structural and functional clusters of complex brain networks
- Recent research using the complex network approach has revealed a rich and complicated network topology in the cortical connectivity of mammalian brains. It is of importance to understand the implications of such complex network structures in the functional organization of the brain activities. Here we study this problem from the viewpoint of dynamical complex networks. We investigate synchronization dynamics on the corticocortical network of the cat by modeling each node (cortical area) of the network with a sub-network of interacting excitable neurons. We find that the network displays clustered synchronization behavior, and the dynamical clusters coincide with the topological community structures observed in the anatomical network. Our results provide insights into the relationship between the global organization and the functional specialization of the brain cortex.
|Author:
|Lucia Zemanova, Changsong ZhouGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physd.2006.09.008
|ISSN:
|0167-2789
|ISSN:
|1872-8022
|Parent Title (English):
|Physica, D, Nonlinear phenomena
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Amsterdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/11/02
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Tag:
|anatomical connectivity; cortical network; dynamical cluster; functional connectivity; topological community
|Volume:
|224
|Issue:
|1-2
|Pagenumber:
|11
|First Page:
|202
|Last Page:
|212
