Schließen

Dynamics on complex networks and applications

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Adilson E. Motter, Manuel A. MatiasORCiD, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND, Edward Ott
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physd.2006.09.012
ISSN:0167-2789
Parent Title (English):Physica. D, Nonlinear phenomena
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/20
Tag:complex systems; nonlinear dynamics; statistical physics
Volume:224
Issue:1-2
Pagenumber:2
First Page:VII
Last Page:VIII
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo