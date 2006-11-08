Schließen

Synthesis, Langmuir and Langmuir-Blodgett film behaviour of new dendritic amphiphiles

  • New amphiphilic compounds 1-9 that feature a construction with dendronized hydrophilic and hydrophobic segment groups connected to a specific aromatic or aliphatic spacer unit have been synthesized, following a modular building block strategy. The hydrophilic dendrons are typically branched elements with peripheral carboxylic groups, unlike the hydrophobic dendrons that contain peripheral alkyl chains as part of respective amide functions. The hydrophilic dendrons are in different generations of branching, while the hydrophobic dendrons are all in the first generation of branching (three terminal branching), but differ in the length of the alkyl chains, thus giving rise to designed structure and amphiphilic properties in the new compounds. The resulting surfactants are capable of forming well-defined Langmuir films of remarkable stability when spread from a solution onto an aqueous subphase. Nevertheless, specific packing behaviour and orientation of the amphiphilic molecules were found, depending on the molecular structure, asNew amphiphilic compounds 1-9 that feature a construction with dendronized hydrophilic and hydrophobic segment groups connected to a specific aromatic or aliphatic spacer unit have been synthesized, following a modular building block strategy. The hydrophilic dendrons are typically branched elements with peripheral carboxylic groups, unlike the hydrophobic dendrons that contain peripheral alkyl chains as part of respective amide functions. The hydrophilic dendrons are in different generations of branching, while the hydrophobic dendrons are all in the first generation of branching (three terminal branching), but differ in the length of the alkyl chains, thus giving rise to designed structure and amphiphilic properties in the new compounds. The resulting surfactants are capable of forming well-defined Langmuir films of remarkable stability when spread from a solution onto an aqueous subphase. Nevertheless, specific packing behaviour and orientation of the amphiphilic molecules were found, depending on the molecular structure, as determined using analysis of the surface pressure-area (pi-A) isotherms. Langmuir-Blodgett transfer of the first monolayer from a pure water subphase to a clean silicon wafer proved possible for the amphiphiles of peripheral alkyl chain length C-12, while the amphiphiles with the longer alkyl chains failed, possibly due to the more rigid monolayers they form, impeding the transfer.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Claudia Akpo, Edwin Weber, Jürgen Reiche
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/b609645j
ISSN:1144-0546
ISSN:1369-9261
Parent Title (English):New journal of chemistry
Publisher:RSC
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/08
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/20
Volume:30
Pagenumber:14
First Page:1820
Last Page:1833
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo