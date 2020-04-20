Back pain prevalence in adolescent athletes

The research aimed to investigate back pain (BP) prevalence in a large cohort of young athletes with respect to age, gender, and sport discipline. BP (within the last 7days) was assessed with a face scale (face 1-2=no pain; face 3-5=pain) in 2116 athletes (m/f 61%/39%; 13.3 +/- 1.7years; 163.0 +/- 11.8cm; 52.6 +/- 13.9kg; 4.9 +/- 2.7 training years; 8.4 +/- 5.7 training h/week). Four different sports categories were devised (a: combat sports, b: game sports; c: explosive strength sport; d: endurance sport). Analysis was described descriptively, regarding age, gender, and sport. In addition, 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated. About 168 (8%) athletes were allocated into the BP group. About 9% of females and 7% of males reported BP. Athletes, 11-13years, showed a prevalence of 2-4%; while prevalence increased to 12-20% in 14- to 17-year olds. Considering sport discipline, prevalence ranged from 3% (soccer) to 14% (canoeing). Prevalences in weight lifting, judo, wrestling, rowing, and shooting were 10%; in boxing, soccer,

The research aimed to investigate back pain (BP) prevalence in a large cohort of young athletes with respect to age, gender, and sport discipline. BP (within the last 7days) was assessed with a face scale (face 1-2=no pain; face 3-5=pain) in 2116 athletes (m/f 61%/39%; 13.3 +/- 1.7years; 163.0 +/- 11.8cm; 52.6 +/- 13.9kg; 4.9 +/- 2.7 training years; 8.4 +/- 5.7 training h/week). Four different sports categories were devised (a: combat sports, b: game sports; c: explosive strength sport; d: endurance sport). Analysis was described descriptively, regarding age, gender, and sport. In addition, 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated. About 168 (8%) athletes were allocated into the BP group. About 9% of females and 7% of males reported BP. Athletes, 11-13years, showed a prevalence of 2-4%; while prevalence increased to 12-20% in 14- to 17-year olds. Considering sport discipline, prevalence ranged from 3% (soccer) to 14% (canoeing). Prevalences in weight lifting, judo, wrestling, rowing, and shooting were 10%; in boxing, soccer, handball, cycling, and horse riding, 6%. 95% CI ranged between 0.08-0.11. BP exists in adolescent athletes, but is uncommon and shows no gender differences. A prevalence increase after age 14 is obvious. Differentiated prevention programs in daily training routines might address sport discipline-specific BP prevalence.

