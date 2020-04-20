Schließen

Delving into the Nature of Problem Solving Processes in a Dynamic Geometry Environment: Different Technological Effects on Cognitive Processing

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ana Kuzle
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10758-016-9284-x
ISSN:2211-1662
ISSN:2211-1670
Parent Title (English):Technology, Knowledge and Learning
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/04/20
Tag:Cognitive tool; Dynamic geometry software; Mathematical problem solving; Metacognition; Non-routine geometry problems; Teacher education
Volume:22
Pagenumber:28
First Page:37
Last Page:64
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Grundschulpädagogik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo