Intermediates in the cleavage of endoperoxides

  • The decomposition of anthracene endoperoxides has been investigated under various conditions. Thermolyses proceed via radical intermediates and afford anthracenes and rearrangement products, depending on the substitution pattern. Interestingly, not only the O-O but also the C-O bond can be cleaved homolytically. Under basic conditions fragmentations take place, affording anthraquinone, and reactive oxygen species. This mechanism explains the often observed decomposition of endoperoxides during work-up. Finally, an acid-catalyzed cleavage has been observed under release of hydrogen peroxide. The results should be interesting for the mechanistic understanding of peroxide decomposition and the endoperoxides might serve as mild sources of reactive oxygen species for future applications. Copyright (C) 2016 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.

Author:Marcel Bauch, Matthias Klaper, Torsten Linker
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/poc.3607
ISSN:0894-3230
ISSN:1099-1395
Parent Title (English):Journal of physical organic chemistry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/04/20
Tag:peroxides; radicals; reaction mechanism; reactive intermediates
Volume:30
Pagenumber:6
Funder:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert

