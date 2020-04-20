On the Absence of Non-thermal X-Ray Emission around Runaway O Stars

J. A. Toala, Lida M. Oskinova, R. Ignace Theoretical models predict that the compressed interstellar medium around runaway O stars can produce highenergy non-thermal diffuse emission, in particular, non-thermal X-ray and gamma-ray emission. So far, detection of nonthermal X-ray emission was claimed for only one runaway star, AE Aur. We present a search for non-thermal diffuse X-ray emission from bow shocks using archived XMM-Newton observations for a clean sample of six welldetermined runaway O stars. We find that none of these objects present diffuse X-ray emission associated with their bow shocks, similarly to previous X-ray studies toward. zeta ph and BD+ 43 degrees 3654. We carefully investigated multi-wavelength observations of AE Aur and could not confirm previous findings of non-thermal X-rays. We conclude that so far there is no clear evidence of non-thermal extended emission in bow shocks around runaway O stars.