Observation of sagittal X-ray diffraction by surface acoustic waves in Bragg geometry

Simone Vadilonga, Ivo Zizak, Dmitry Roshchupkin, Emelin Evgenii, Andrei Petsiuk, Wolfram Leitenberger, Alexei Erko X-ray Bragg diffraction in sagittal geometry on a Y-cut langasite crystal (La3Ga5SiO14) modulated by Lambda = 3 mu m Rayleigh surface acoustic waves was studied at the BESSY II synchrotron radiation facility. Owing to the crystal lattice modulation by the surface acoustic wave diffraction, satellites appear. Their intensity and angular separation depend on the amplitude and wavelength of the ultrasonic superlattice. Experimental results are compared with the corresponding theoretical model that exploits the kinematical diffraction theory. This experiment shows that the propagation of the surface acoustic waves creates a dynamical diffraction grating on the crystal surface, and this can be used for space-time modulation of an X-ray beam.