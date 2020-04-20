Schließen

Observation of sagittal X-ray diffraction by surface acoustic waves in Bragg geometry

  • X-ray Bragg diffraction in sagittal geometry on a Y-cut langasite crystal (La3Ga5SiO14) modulated by Lambda = 3 mu m Rayleigh surface acoustic waves was studied at the BESSY II synchrotron radiation facility. Owing to the crystal lattice modulation by the surface acoustic wave diffraction, satellites appear. Their intensity and angular separation depend on the amplitude and wavelength of the ultrasonic superlattice. Experimental results are compared with the corresponding theoretical model that exploits the kinematical diffraction theory. This experiment shows that the propagation of the surface acoustic waves creates a dynamical diffraction grating on the crystal surface, and this can be used for space-time modulation of an X-ray beam.

Author:Simone Vadilonga, Ivo ZizakORCiD, Dmitry Roshchupkin, Emelin Evgenii, Andrei Petsiuk, Wolfram Leitenberger, Alexei Erko
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S1600576717002977
ISSN:1600-5767
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28381976
Parent Title (English):Journal of applied crystallography
Publisher:International Union of Crystallography
Place of publication:Chester
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/04/20
Tag:optics; sagittal X-ray diffraction; surface acoustic waves; synchrotron radiation
Volume:50
Pagenumber:6
First Page:525
Last Page:530
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer Review:Referiert

