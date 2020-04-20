Modulation of additive and interactive effects by trial history revisited
|Author:
|Michael E. J. Masson, Maximilian M. Rabe, Reinhold KlieglORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3758/s13421-016-0666-z
|ISSN:
|0090-502X
|ISSN:
|1532-5946
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27787683
|Parent Title (English):
|Memory & cognition
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Tag:
|Additive and interactive effects; Data transformation; Effects of trial history; Lexical decision; Linear mixed models
|Volume:
|45
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|480
|Last Page:
|492
|Funder:
|Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert