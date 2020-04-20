Schließen

Imaging metals in Caenorhabditis elegans

  • Systemic trafficking and storage of essential metal ions play fundamental roles in living organisms by serving as essential cofactors in various cellular processes. Thereby metal quantification and localization are critical steps in understanding metal homeostasis, and how their dyshomeostasis might contribute to disease etiology and the ensuing pathologies. Furthermore, the amount and distribution of metals in organisms can provide insight into their underlying mechanisms of toxicity and toxicokinetics. While in vivo studies on metal imaging in mammalian experimental animals are complex, time- and resource-consuming, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) provides a suitable comparative and complementary model system. Expressing homologous genes to those inherent to mammals, including those that regulate metal homeostasis and transport, C. elegans has become a powerful tool to study metal homeostasis and toxicity. A number of recent technical advances have been made in the development and application of analytical methodsSystemic trafficking and storage of essential metal ions play fundamental roles in living organisms by serving as essential cofactors in various cellular processes. Thereby metal quantification and localization are critical steps in understanding metal homeostasis, and how their dyshomeostasis might contribute to disease etiology and the ensuing pathologies. Furthermore, the amount and distribution of metals in organisms can provide insight into their underlying mechanisms of toxicity and toxicokinetics. While in vivo studies on metal imaging in mammalian experimental animals are complex, time- and resource-consuming, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) provides a suitable comparative and complementary model system. Expressing homologous genes to those inherent to mammals, including those that regulate metal homeostasis and transport, C. elegans has become a powerful tool to study metal homeostasis and toxicity. A number of recent technical advances have been made in the development and application of analytical methods to visualize metal ions in C. elegans. Here, we briefly summarize key findings and challenges of the three main techniques and their application to the nematode, namely sensing fluorophores, microbeam synchrotron radiation X-ray fluorescence as well as laser ablation ( LA) coupled to inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS).show moreshow less

Author:M. Aschner, Catherine Palinski, Michael SperlingORCiD, U. Karst, Tanja Schwerdtle, Julia Bornhorst
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c6mt00265j
ISSN:1756-5901
ISSN:1756-591X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28054081
Parent Title (English):Metallomics : integrated biometal science
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/04/20
Volume:9
Pagenumber:8
First Page:357
Last Page:364
Funder:National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences [R01 ES 07331, R01 ES 10563]; Cells in Motion Cluster of Excellence, Munster, Germany [CiM - EXC 1003]; DFG [Schw 903/9-1, BO 4103/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

