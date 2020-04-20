Schließen

Artikel 198 (Ziele der Assoziierung)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-8329-6019-3
Parent Title (German):Europäisches Unionsrecht
Subtitle (German):4. Art. 174 bis 358 AEUV
Publisher:Nomos
Place of publication:Baden-Baden
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/20
Edition:7. Aufl.
First Page:244
Last Page:247
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo