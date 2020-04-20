Artikel 198 (Ziele der Assoziierung)
|Author:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-8329-6019-3
|Parent Title (German):
|Europäisches Unionsrecht
|Subtitle (German):
|4. Art. 174 bis 358 AEUV
|Publisher:
|Nomos
|Place of publication:
|Baden-Baden
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Edition:
|7. Aufl.
|First Page:
|244
|Last Page:
|247
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht