Humanizing the Laws of War
Metadaten
|ISBN:
|978-1-107-17135-0
|Subtitle (English):
|the Red Cross and the development of international humanitarian law
|Publisher:
|Cambridge University Press
|Place of publication:
|Cambridge
|Editor:
|Andreas Zimmermann, Robin Geiß, Stefanie Haumer
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Pagenumber:
|266
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht