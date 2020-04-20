Schließen

Humanizing the Laws of War

    ISBN:978-1-107-17135-0
    Subtitle (English):the Red Cross and the development of international humanitarian law
    Publisher:Cambridge University Press
    Place of publication:Cambridge
    Editor:Andreas Zimmermann, Robin Geiß, Stefanie Haumer
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:English
    Year of Completion:2017
    Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
    Release Date:2020/04/20
    Pagenumber:266
    Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
    Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht

