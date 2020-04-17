Successive cyclicity as residual wh-scope marking
|Author:
|Arthur StepanovORCiDGND, Penka StatevaORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lingua.2005.06.004
|ISSN:
|0024-3841
|Parent Title (English):
|Lingua : international review of general linguistics
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Amsterdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2006
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/04/17
|Tag:
|complementation; incorporation; indirect dependency; long distance wh-movement; wh-scope marker
|Volume:
|116
|Issue:
|12
|Pagenumber:
|47
|First Page:
|2107
|Last Page:
|2153
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik