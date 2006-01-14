Schließen

Argument-head distance and processing complexity: Explaining both locality and antilocality effects

  • Although proximity between arguments and verbs (locality) is a relatively robust determinant of sentence-processing difficulty (Hawkins 1998, 2001, Gibson 2000), increasing argument-verb distance can also facilitate processing (Konieczny 2000). We present two self-paced reading (SPR) experiments involving Hindi that provide further evidence of antilocality, and a third SPR experiment which suggests that similarity-based interference can attenuate this distance-based facilitation. A unified explanation of interference, locality, and antilocality effects is proposed via an independently motivated theory of activation decay and retrieval interference (Anderson et al. 2004).*

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Richard L. Lewis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1353/lan.2006.0236
ISSN:0097-8507
Parent Title (English):Language : journal of the Linguistic Society of America
Publisher:Linguistic Society of America
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/01/14
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/17
Volume:82
Issue:4
Pagenumber:28
First Page:767
Last Page:794
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo