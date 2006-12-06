Schließen

Existence and computation of optimally localized coherent states

  • This paper is concerned with localization properties of coherent states. Instead of classical uncertainty relations we consider "generalized" localization quantities. This is done by introducing measures on the reproducing kernel. In this context we may prove the existence of optimally localized states. Moreover, we provide a numerical scheme for deriving them.

