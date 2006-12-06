Existence and computation of optimally localized coherent states
- This paper is concerned with localization properties of coherent states. Instead of classical uncertainty relations we consider "generalized" localization quantities. This is done by introducing measures on the reproducing kernel. In this context we may prove the existence of optimally localized states. Moreover, we provide a numerical scheme for deriving them.
|Author:
|Matthias HolschneiderORCiDGND, Gerd Teschke
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.2375031
|ISSN:
|0022-2488
|ISSN:
|1089-7658
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of mathematical physics
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Melville
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/12/06
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/04/17
|Volume:
|47
|Issue:
|3
|Pagenumber:
|12
|First Page:
|211
|Last Page:
|214
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert