Extension of the Conley-Zehnder index, a product formula, and an application to the Weyl representation of metaplectic operators

Maurice A. de Gosson, Serge M. de Gosson The aim of this paper is to express the Conley-Zehnder index of a symplectic path in terms of an index due to Leray and which has been studied by one of us in a previous work. This will allow us to prove a formula for the Conley-Zehnder index of the product of two symplectic paths in terms of a symplectic Cayley transform. We apply our results to a rigorous study of the Weyl representation of metaplectic operators, which plays a crucial role in the understanding of semiclassical quantization of Hamiltonian systems exhibiting chaotic behavior.