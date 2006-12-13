Schließen

Extension of the Conley-Zehnder index, a product formula, and an application to the Weyl representation of metaplectic operators

  • The aim of this paper is to express the Conley-Zehnder index of a symplectic path in terms of an index due to Leray and which has been studied by one of us in a previous work. This will allow us to prove a formula for the Conley-Zehnder index of the product of two symplectic paths in terms of a symplectic Cayley transform. We apply our results to a rigorous study of the Weyl representation of metaplectic operators, which plays a crucial role in the understanding of semiclassical quantization of Hamiltonian systems exhibiting chaotic behavior.

Author:Maurice A. de GossonORCiDGND, Serge M. de GossonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.239066
ISSN:0022-2488
Parent Title (English):Journal of mathematical physics
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/13
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/17
Volume:47
Issue:12
Pagenumber:15
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

