Resolvents of elliptic cone operators

  • We prove the existence of sectors of minimal growth for general closed extensions of elliptic cone operators under natural ellipticity conditions. This is achieved by the construction of a suitable parametrix and reduction to the boundary. Special attention is devoted to the clarification of the analytic structure of the resolvent.

Author:Juan B. GilGND, Thomas KrainerGND, Gerardo A. Mendoza
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfa.2006.07.010
ISSN:0022-1236
Parent Title (English):Journal of functional analysis
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:San Diego
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/01
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/17
Tag:boundary value problems; manifolds with conical singularities; parametrices; resolvents; spectral theory
Volume:241
Issue:1
Pagenumber:55
First Page:1
Last Page:55
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

