Resolvents of elliptic cone operators
- We prove the existence of sectors of minimal growth for general closed extensions of elliptic cone operators under natural ellipticity conditions. This is achieved by the construction of a suitable parametrix and reduction to the boundary. Special attention is devoted to the clarification of the analytic structure of the resolvent.
|Juan B. GilGND, Thomas KrainerGND, Gerardo A. Mendoza
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfa.2006.07.010
|0022-1236
|Journal of functional analysis
|Elsevier
|San Diego
|Article
|English
|2006/12/01
|2006
|2020/04/17
|boundary value problems; manifolds with conical singularities; parametrices; resolvents; spectral theory
|241
|1
|55
|1
|55
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert