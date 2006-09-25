Schließen

Does the C-type natriuretic peptide have prognostic value in Chagas disease and other dilated cardiomyopathies

  Atrial natriuretic peptides (ANP) and brain natriuretic peptides (BNP) are powerful neurohormonal indicators of left-ventricular function and prognosis in heart failure (HF). Chagas disease (CD) caused by the protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi. remains a major cause of HF in Latin America. We assessed whether the plasma concentration of the third natriuretic peptide, C-type natnuretic peptide (CNP), also has diagnostic and prognostic properties in patients with CD or other dilated cardiomyopathies (DCM). Blood samples were obtained from 66 patients with CD, 50 patients with DCM from other causes, and 30 gender- and age-matched healthy subjects. Patients were subdivided according to the New York Heart Association (NYHA) class. The CNP concentration was determined by radioimmunoassay (Immundiagnostik, Bensheim, Germany). The main duration of follow-up was 31.4 months (range 13 to 54 months), 19 patients had died and 11 patients received a heart transplant. CNP concentrations were only significantly altered in patients with DCM or CD of the NYHA classes III and IV (P < 0.05). The Pearson correlation of echocardiographic data with CNP revealed an association only with the left-ventricular end systolic volume (P = 0.03) in patients with DCM. Furthermore, CNP did not predict mortality or the necessity for heart transplant. Our data are the first to demonstrate the raised levels of the third natriuretic peptide CNP in CD and other DCM Whereas ANP and BNP have a high predictive value for mortality in both diseases, CNP is without any predictive potency.

Metadaten
Author:Silvia Heringer-Walther, Maria da Consolacao V. Moreira, Niels WesselORCiDGND, Yong Wang, Pago Moreira Ventura, Heinz-Peter Schultheiss, Thomas Walther
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/01.fjc.0000249892.22635.46
ISSN:0160-2446
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17204908
Parent Title (English):Journal of cardiovascular pharmacology
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publication:Philadelphia
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/09/25
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/17
Tag:Trypanosoma cruzi; cardiomyopathy; heart failure; natriuretic peptide system
Volume:48
Issue:6
Pagenumber:6
First Page:293
Last Page:298
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

