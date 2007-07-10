Remediation measures for the Baltic sturgeon: status review and perspectives

More than one century ago, sturgeons were prevalent species in the fish communities of all major German rivers both in the North and the Baltic seas drainages. Since then, the populations declined rapidly due to river damming, overfishing and pollution. The last sturgeon catches in the Baltic drainage system occurred during the late 1960ies. Only a few individual captures have been reported during the last 30 years with the most recent records in the Lake Ladoga ( Russia), where the last confirmed catch was recorded in 1984, and a single individual caught off Estonia in 1996. Today, sturgeons are considered missing or extinct in German waters. First attempts for remediation of the species were undertaken in the mid 1990ies. Subsequently, phylogenetic and population genetic analyses of the species were carried out using mtDNA, microsatellites, and nuclear markers ( SNPs). These genetic analyses using recent and historic material have proven the existence of two different species in the Baltic Sea in what was previously considered to

More than one century ago, sturgeons were prevalent species in the fish communities of all major German rivers both in the North and the Baltic seas drainages. Since then, the populations declined rapidly due to river damming, overfishing and pollution. The last sturgeon catches in the Baltic drainage system occurred during the late 1960ies. Only a few individual captures have been reported during the last 30 years with the most recent records in the Lake Ladoga ( Russia), where the last confirmed catch was recorded in 1984, and a single individual caught off Estonia in 1996. Today, sturgeons are considered missing or extinct in German waters. First attempts for remediation of the species were undertaken in the mid 1990ies. Subsequently, phylogenetic and population genetic analyses of the species were carried out using mtDNA, microsatellites, and nuclear markers ( SNPs). These genetic analyses using recent and historic material have proven the existence of two different species in the Baltic Sea in what was previously considered to represent the European Atlantic sturgeon only. In the Baltic Sea, the American Atlantic sturgeon ( A. oxyrinchus) succeeded to colonize this brackish water system during the Middle Ages. In the North Sea, the European Atlantic sturgeon ( A. sturio) is considered to be the endemic species. These results led to the separation of the remediation activities in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea tributaries. Further studies on the mechanism that lead to the extinction of A. sturio in Germany and the subsequent succession of the A. oxyrinchus mtDNA haplotype are currently been carried out. Broodstock development using the northernmost populations of A. oxyrinchus is currently under way. As a further prerequisite to re-introduce this species into the Baltic, the evaluation of the status of critical habitats for the early life stages of the American Atlantic sturgeon in the River Odra has been performed in collaboration with the Institute for Inland Fisheries of Poland. Alternative fisheries techniques, based on the data of by-catch of exotic sturgeons in the fishery, are presently developed in close cooperation with the fishery to reduce fisheries related mortality in juvenile sturgeons upon release. Monitoring of habitat utilization and migration characteristics of juvenile fish upon experimental release will have to be carried out shortly, using acoustic telemetry, with the aim to follow the fate of the released fish and to determine the best time-size-release-window for future release programmes.

