Polysemy and vagueness in idioms

  • This paper presents a corpus-based approach to the meaning of verb phrase idioms and proposes a set of parameters for the systematic description of their meaning in different contexts. It also discusses polysemy and vagueness in relation to idioms and offers criteria for the operationalisation of this distinction.

Author:Christiane HümmerGND, Katerina Stathi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/ijl/ecl023
Parent Title (English):International journal of lexicography
Subtitle (German):a corpus-based analysis of meaning (Verb phrase idioms)
Date of first Publication:2006/10/28
Year of Completion:2006
