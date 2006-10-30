Schließen

Thermal-pulse tomography of polarization distributions in a cylindrical geometry

  • Fast, three-dimensional polarization mapping in piezoelectric sensor cables was performed by means of the novel thermal-pulse tomography (TPT) technique with a lateral resolution of 200 mum. The active piezoelectric cable material (a copolymer of polyvinylidene fluoride with trifluoroethylene) was electrically poled with a point-to-cable corona discharge. A focused laser was employed to heat the opaque outer electrode, and the short-circuit current generated by the thermal pulse was used to obtain 3D polarization maps via the scale transformation method. The article describes the TPT technique as a fast non-destructive option for studying cylindrical geometries.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rosaura Flores SuárezGND, Axel MellingerORCiDGND, Michael WegenerORCiDGND, Werner WirgesORCiD, Reimund Gerhard-MulthauptORCiDGND, Rajeev Singh
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TDEI.2006.258210
ISSN:1070-9878
Parent Title (English):IEEE transactions on dielectrics and electrical insulation
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publication:Piscataway
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/30
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/16
Volume:13
Issue:5
Pagenumber:5
First Page:1030
Last Page:1035
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo