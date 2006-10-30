Thermal-pulse tomography of polarization distributions in a cylindrical geometry
- Fast, three-dimensional polarization mapping in piezoelectric sensor cables was performed by means of the novel thermal-pulse tomography (TPT) technique with a lateral resolution of 200 mum. The active piezoelectric cable material (a copolymer of polyvinylidene fluoride with trifluoroethylene) was electrically poled with a point-to-cable corona discharge. A focused laser was employed to heat the opaque outer electrode, and the short-circuit current generated by the thermal pulse was used to obtain 3D polarization maps via the scale transformation method. The article describes the TPT technique as a fast non-destructive option for studying cylindrical geometries.
|Rosaura Flores SuárezGND, Axel MellingerORCiDGND, Michael WegenerORCiDGND, Werner WirgesORCiD, Reimund Gerhard-MulthauptORCiDGND, Rajeev Singh
|https://doi.org/10.1109/TDEI.2006.258210
|1070-9878
|IEEE transactions on dielectrics and electrical insulation
|IEEE
|Piscataway
|Article
|English
|2006/10/30
|2006
|2020/04/16
|13
|5
|5
|1030
|1035
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik