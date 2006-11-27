Influence of modifications on the efficiency of pyrolysed CoTMPP as electrode material for horseradish peroxidase and the reduction of hydrogen peroxide

Noya Loew, Peter Bogdanoff, Iris Herrmann, Ursula Wollenberger, Frieder W. Scheller, Martin Katterle A tailor-made horseradish peroxidase (HRP) bulk composite electrode was developed on the basis of pyrolyzed cobalt tetramethoxyphenylporphyrin (CoTMPP) by modifying pore size and surface area of the porous carbon material through varying amounts of iron oxalate and sulfur prior to pyrolyzation. The materials were used to immobilize horseradish peroxidase (HRP). These electrodes were characterized in terms of their efficiency to reduce hydrogen peroxide. The heterogeneous electron transfer rate constants of different materials were determined with the rotating disk electrode method and a k(S) (401 +/- 61 s(-1)) exceeding previously reported values for native HRP was found.