Structures of substituted di-aryl-1, 3,4-oxadiazole derivatives: 2,5-bis(pyridyl)- and 2,5-bis(aminophenyl)-substitution
- Crystal structures of four different di-aryl-1,3,4-oxadiazole compounds (aryl = 2-pyridyl-, 3-pyridyl-, 2-aminophenyl-, 3-aminophenyl-) are determined. Crystallization of di(2-pyridyl)-1,3,4-oxadiazole yielded monoclinic and triclinic polymorphs. The structures are characterized by the occurrence of pi-pi interactions. Additionally, in case of the aminophenyl compounds intra- as well as intermolecular hydrogen bonds are found that influence the packing motif as well. Since these molecules are often used as ligands in metal-organic complexes similarities and differences of the molecular conformation between the molecules in the pure crystals and that of the ligands in the complexes are discussed. (c) 2006 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.