Schließen

Structures of substituted di-aryl-1, 3,4-oxadiazole derivatives: 2,5-bis(pyridyl)- and 2,5-bis(aminophenyl)-substitution

  • Crystal structures of four different di-aryl-1,3,4-oxadiazole compounds (aryl = 2-pyridyl-, 3-pyridyl-, 2-aminophenyl-, 3-aminophenyl-) are determined. Crystallization of di(2-pyridyl)-1,3,4-oxadiazole yielded monoclinic and triclinic polymorphs. The structures are characterized by the occurrence of pi-pi interactions. Additionally, in case of the aminophenyl compounds intra- as well as intermolecular hydrogen bonds are found that influence the packing motif as well. Since these molecules are often used as ligands in metal-organic complexes similarities and differences of the molecular conformation between the molecules in the pure crystals and that of the ligands in the complexes are discussed. (c) 2006 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Franziska EmmerlingORCiDGND, Ingo Orgzall, Günter Reck, Burkhard W. Schulz, Sabine Stockhause, Burkhard SchulzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molstruc.2006.03.076
ISSN:0022-2860
Parent Title (English):Journal of molecular structure
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/04
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/15
Tag:1,3,4-oxadiazole; crystal structure; hydrogen bonds; molecular conformation
Volume:800
Issue:1-3
Pagenumber:11
First Page:74
Last Page:84
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo