Hierarchical organization unveiled by functional connectivity in complex brain networks
- How do diverse dynamical patterns arise from the topology of complex networks? We study synchronization dynamics in the cortical brain network of the cat, which displays a hierarchically clustered organization, by modeling each node (cortical area) with a subnetwork of interacting excitable neurons. We find that in the biologically plausible regime the dynamics exhibits a hierarchical modular organization, in particular, revealing functional clusters coinciding with the anatomical communities at different scales. Our results provide insights into the relationship between network topology and functional organization of complex brain networks.
|Author:
|Changsong ZhouGND, Lucia Zemanova, Gorka ZamoraGND, Claus C. HilgetagORCiDGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.97.238103
|ISSN:
|0031-9007
|ISSN:
|1079-7114
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17280251
|Parent Title (English):
|Physical review letters
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publication:
|College Park
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/12/08
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/04/15
|Volume:
|97
|Pagenumber:
|4
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Institution name at the time of publication:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik