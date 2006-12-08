Schließen

Hierarchical organization unveiled by functional connectivity in complex brain networks

  • How do diverse dynamical patterns arise from the topology of complex networks? We study synchronization dynamics in the cortical brain network of the cat, which displays a hierarchically clustered organization, by modeling each node (cortical area) with a subnetwork of interacting excitable neurons. We find that in the biologically plausible regime the dynamics exhibits a hierarchical modular organization, in particular, revealing functional clusters coinciding with the anatomical communities at different scales. Our results provide insights into the relationship between network topology and functional organization of complex brain networks.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Changsong ZhouGND, Lucia Zemanova, Gorka ZamoraGND, Claus C. HilgetagORCiDGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.97.238103
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17280251
Parent Title (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/08
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/15
Volume:97
Pagenumber:4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo