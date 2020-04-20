Cyber-Security beyond the military perspective: International Law 'cyber space' and the concept of due diligence.
|Author:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Martin Ney
|Parent Title (English):
|German Yearbook of International Law
|Publisher:
|Duncker & Humblot
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2015
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Volume:
|58
|First Page:
|51
|Last Page:
|66
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht