Cyber-Security beyond the military perspective: International Law 'cyber space' and the concept of due diligence.

Author:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Martin Ney
Parent Title (English):German Yearbook of International Law
Publisher:Duncker & Humblot
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2015
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/20
Volume:58
First Page:51
Last Page:66
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht

