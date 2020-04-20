Kommentierung des Art. 116 GG
|Author:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|3-503-05911-3
|Parent Title (German):
|Berliner Kommentar zum Grundgesetz
|Publisher:
|Erich Schmidt Verlag
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht