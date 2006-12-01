Imaging by sensitized oxygenations of photochromic anthracene films

The aliphatic anthracene compound 1 and the oligomeric anthracene 2 were synthesized. Thin films of 1 and 2 mixed with the sensitizers tetraphenylporphyrin (TPP) and methylene blue (MB) were irradiated with visible light in air. Upon formation of singlet oxygen, the anthracene units were converted quantitatively to the corresponding endoperoxides. Heating of the irradiated samples afforded the parent anthracenes with high yields. Here, we demonstrate that the kinetics and reversibility of this reaction strongly depend on the microenvironment of the anthracene groups in the two compounds. The photooxidation of thin films of I is accompanied by interesting changes in the morphology of the film and allows the first application of 1 as a nondestructive negative-tone photo-resist for lithography and as an oxidizing ink. The morphology of 2 remained unchanged after photooxidation as a result of the stabilizing oligomer backbone. This stabilizing effect significantly improves the photochromic performance of 2. The reversibility of the

The aliphatic anthracene compound 1 and the oligomeric anthracene 2 were synthesized. Thin films of 1 and 2 mixed with the sensitizers tetraphenylporphyrin (TPP) and methylene blue (MB) were irradiated with visible light in air. Upon formation of singlet oxygen, the anthracene units were converted quantitatively to the corresponding endoperoxides. Heating of the irradiated samples afforded the parent anthracenes with high yields. Here, we demonstrate that the kinetics and reversibility of this reaction strongly depend on the microenvironment of the anthracene groups in the two compounds. The photooxidation of thin films of I is accompanied by interesting changes in the morphology of the film and allows the first application of 1 as a nondestructive negative-tone photo-resist for lithography and as an oxidizing ink. The morphology of 2 remained unchanged after photooxidation as a result of the stabilizing oligomer backbone. This stabilizing effect significantly improves the photochromic performance of 2. The reversibility of the photooxidation is very high (> 90%) for oligomeric films of 2 after several cycles of irradiation and beating. Decomposition of the anthracene and a loss of the activity of the sensitizer diminish slightly the performance of the monomeric species.

