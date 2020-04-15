Schließen

Iterated sequential transducers as language generating devices

  • Iterated finite state sequential transducers are considered as language generating devices. The hierarchy induced by the size of the state alphabet is proved to collapse to the fourth level. The corresponding language families are related to the families of languages generated by Lindenmayer systems and Chomsky grammars. Finally, some results on deterministic and extended iterated finite state transducers are established.

Author:Henning Bordihn, Henning Fernau, Markus Holzer, Vincenzo MancaORCiD, Carlos Martin-VideGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tcs.2006.07.059
Tag:Lindenmayer systems; finite state sequential transducers; state complexity
