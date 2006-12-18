Schließen

Molecular tracer diffusion in thin azobenzene polymer layers

  • Translational diffusion of fluorescent tracer molecules in azobenzene polymer layers is studied at different temperatures and under illumination using the method of fluorescence recovery after photobleaching. Diffusion is clearly observed in the dark above the glass transition temperature, while homogeneous illumination at 488 nm and 100 mW/cm(2) does not cause any detectable diffusion of the dye molecules within azobenzene layers. This implies that the viscosity of azobenzene layers remains nearly unchanged under illumination with visible light in the absence of internal or external forces. (c) 2006 American Institute of Physics.

Author:Norman Mechau, Marina Saphiannikova, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.2405853
Parent Title (English):Applied physics letters
