Behavior of oxygen saturation and blood filling in the venous capillary system of the biceps brachii muscle during a fatiguing isometric action

  The objective of the study is to develop a better understanding of the capillary circulation in contracting muscles. Ten subjects were measured during a submaximal fatiguing isometric muscle action by use of the O2C spectrophotometer. In all measurements the capillary-venous oxygen saturation of hemoglobin (SvO2) decreases immediately after the start of loading and levels off into a steady state. However, two different patterns (type I and type II) emerged. They differ in the extent of deoxygenation (–10.37 ±2.59 percent points (pp) vs. –33.86 ±17.35 pp, P = .008) and the behavior of the relative hemoglobin amount (rHb). Type I reveals a positive rank correlation of SvO2 and rHb (? = 0.735, P <.001), whereas a negative rank correlation (? = –0.522, P <.001) occurred in type II, since rHb decreases until a reversal point, then increases averagely 13% above the baseline value and levels off into a steady state. The results reveal that a homeostasis of oxygen delivery and consumption during isometric muscle actions is possible. A rough distinction in two types of regulation is suggested.

Metadaten
Author:Silas DechORCiD, Frank BittmannORCiD, Laura SchaeferORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4081/ejtm.2019.8800
ISSN:2037-7460
Parent Title (English):European Journal of Translational Myology
Publisher:Unipress
Place of publication:Padova
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/06
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/04/14
Tag:O2C spectrophotometer; hemoglobin amount; isometric muscle action; muscle oxygenation
Volume:30
Issue:1
Pagenumber:9
First Page:79
Last Page:87
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_017
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 618

