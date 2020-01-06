Behavior of oxygen saturation and blood filling in the venous capillary system of the biceps brachii muscle during a fatiguing isometric action
- The objective of the study is to develop a better understanding of the capillary circulation in contracting muscles. Ten subjects were measured during a submaximal fatiguing isometric muscle action by use of the O2C spectrophotometer. In all measurements the capillary-venous oxygen saturation of hemoglobin (SvO2) decreases immediately after the start of loading and levels off into a steady state. However, two different patterns (type I and type II) emerged. They differ in the extent of deoxygenation (–10.37 ±2.59 percent points (pp) vs. –33.86 ±17.35 pp, P = .008) and the behavior of the relative hemoglobin amount (rHb). Type I reveals a positive rank correlation of SvO2 and rHb (? = 0.735, P <.001), whereas a negative rank correlation (? = –0.522, P <.001) occurred in type II, since rHb decreases until a reversal point, then increases averagely 13% above the baseline value and levels off into a steady state. The results reveal that a homeostasis of oxygen delivery and consumption during isometric muscle actions is possible. A roughThe objective of the study is to develop a better understanding of the capillary circulation in contracting muscles. Ten subjects were measured during a submaximal fatiguing isometric muscle action by use of the O2C spectrophotometer. In all measurements the capillary-venous oxygen saturation of hemoglobin (SvO2) decreases immediately after the start of loading and levels off into a steady state. However, two different patterns (type I and type II) emerged. They differ in the extent of deoxygenation (–10.37 ±2.59 percent points (pp) vs. –33.86 ±17.35 pp, P = .008) and the behavior of the relative hemoglobin amount (rHb). Type I reveals a positive rank correlation of SvO2 and rHb (? = 0.735, P <.001), whereas a negative rank correlation (? = –0.522, P <.001) occurred in type II, since rHb decreases until a reversal point, then increases averagely 13% above the baseline value and levels off into a steady state. The results reveal that a homeostasis of oxygen delivery and consumption during isometric muscle actions is possible. A rough distinction in two types of regulation is suggested.…
|Author:
|Silas DechORCiD, Frank BittmannORCiD, Laura SchaeferORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.4081/ejtm.2019.8800
|ISSN:
|2037-7460
|Parent Title (English):
|European Journal of Translational Myology
|Publisher:
|Unipress
|Place of publication:
|Padova
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/01/06
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Release Date:
|2020/04/14
|Tag:
|O2C spectrophotometer; hemoglobin amount; isometric muscle action; muscle oxygenation
|Volume:
|30
|Issue:
|1
|Pagenumber:
|9
|First Page:
|79
|Last Page:
|87
|Funder:
|Universität Potsdam
|Grant Number:
|PA 2020_017
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 618