Free vibrational relaxation of H adsorbed on a Si(100) surface investigated with the multi-configurational time-dependent Hartree method

  • The results of a quantum-mechanical study of vibrational relaxation of hydrogen adsorbed on a Si(100) surface with the multi-configurational time-dependent Hartree (MCTDH) method are presented. A two-dimensional subsystem is coupled non-linearly to a bath of harmonic oscillators (phonons of the Si bulk), and the relaxation of subsystem vibrations proceeds primarily via a two-phonon process. Characteristic times of the system evolution agree well with our previous perturbation theory study. The vibrational population decay is non-exponential, exhibiting pronounced recurrences due to finite bath size. The dependence of the lifetimes of the vibrational levels on the bath size and on the coupling details is investigated.

Author:Ivan AndrianovGND, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cplett.2006.11.067
ISSN:0009-2614
Parent Title (English):Chemical physics letters
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/29
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/09
Volume:433
Pagenumber:6
First Page:91
Last Page:96
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

