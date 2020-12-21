Between 1948 and 1950 the German phytosociologist Harro Passarge conducted 120 releves in a 2,200 ha large forest area near Magdeburgerforth (Flaming, Saxony-Anhalt, NE Germany). The study area is characterized by a remarkable diversity of forest communities of the alliances Agrostio-Quercion petraeae, Alnion glutinosae, Alnion incanae, Carpinion betuli, Dicrano-Pinion and Quercion roboris. Because of this broad ecological spectrum, and because many processes which impact Central European forests today (nitrogen deposition, climate change) were not noticeable at the date of the first survey, it provides a good opportunity for a resurvey study after 60 years. As the position of Passarge's releves were not marked in a map, in the 2014 resurvey we sampled the most similar forest stands within a search area defined by the forest compartment and the Passarge vegetation map. In this way, 97 (81%) of the releves could be repeated. Vegetation change was analysed by NMDS ordination and the comparison of a diversity, Ellenberg indicator values

Between 1948 and 1950 the German phytosociologist Harro Passarge conducted 120 releves in a 2,200 ha large forest area near Magdeburgerforth (Flaming, Saxony-Anhalt, NE Germany). The study area is characterized by a remarkable diversity of forest communities of the alliances Agrostio-Quercion petraeae, Alnion glutinosae, Alnion incanae, Carpinion betuli, Dicrano-Pinion and Quercion roboris. Because of this broad ecological spectrum, and because many processes which impact Central European forests today (nitrogen deposition, climate change) were not noticeable at the date of the first survey, it provides a good opportunity for a resurvey study after 60 years. As the position of Passarge's releves were not marked in a map, in the 2014 resurvey we sampled the most similar forest stands within a search area defined by the forest compartment and the Passarge vegetation map. In this way, 97 (81%) of the releves could be repeated. Vegetation change was analysed by NMDS ordination and the comparison of a diversity, Ellenberg indicator values and linkage to forest habitats of species from both censuses, as well as by the identification of winner and loser species. Although, due to the methodology, only the smallest possible vegetation change was indicated, we nevertheless gained results which conform to those of resurveys based on quasi-permanent plots. The main trends (eutrophication, succession after management change, loss of plant species that are light demanding and linked to oligotrophic sites, spread of nitrophilous and mesophilous forest species, immigration of neophytes, no general decline in species richness) are in agreement with the results of several other resurvey studies in Central and Western European forests. Because of the wide spectrum of habitats within the study area (from wet to dry, as well as from acidic and nutrient-poor to relatively base-rich) we could demonstrate more clearly than in previous studies that the resilience of forests to vegetation change differs strongly according to the initial forest type, and that different drivers of temporal changes are active. Mesophilous forests (Stellario-Carpinetum and Luzulo-Quercetum) turned out to be relatively stable, while Circaeo-Alnetum forests also showed few signs of environmental change despite some species turnover. In contrast, forests of nutrient-poor habitats (Sphagno-Alnetum, Betulo-Quercetum, Dicrano-Pinion) were characterized by many loser species and a strong tendency towards eutrophication. Thermophilous forests and lichen-pine forests, which are especially dependent on historical forest management techniques, largely disappeared.

