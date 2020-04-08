Schließen

Addition of Heteroatom Radicals to endo-Glycals

  • Radical reactions have found many applications in carbohydrate chemistry, especially in the construction of carbon–carbon bonds. The formation of carbon–heteroatom bonds has been less intensively studied. This mini-review will summarize the efforts to add heteroatom radicals to unsaturated carbohydrates like endo-glycals. Starting from early examples, developed more than 50 years ago, the importance of such reactions for carbohydrate chemistry and recent applications will be discussed. After a short introduction, the mini-review is divided in sub-chapters according to the heteroatoms halogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur. The mechanisms of radical generation by chemical or photochemical processes and the subsequent reactions of the radicals at the 1-position will be discussed. This mini-review cannot cover all aspects of heteroatom-centered radicals in carbohydrate chemistry, but should provide an overview of the various strategies and future perspectives

Download full text files

  • pmnr873.pdfeng
    (980KB)

    SHA-1: fed176bcf6353a2e7d1010f7c102e53fb8434686

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459970
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45997
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (873)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/08
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/08
Tag:carbohydrates; heteroatoms; radicals; synthesis
Issue:873
Pagenumber:15
Source:Chemistry 2 (2020) 1 DOI: 10.3390/chemistry2010008
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo