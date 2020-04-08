Posthuman Ambitions in the Roman Principate
|Author:
|Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiD
|ISBN:
|978-1-78925-136-4
|Parent Title (English):
|Beyond the Romans. Posthuman Perspectives in Roman Archaeology
|Subtitle (English):
|The Cases of Caligula and Nero
|Publisher:
|Oxbow
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/04/08
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|First Page:
|11
|Last Page:
|24
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht