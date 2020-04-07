Solitary synchronization waves in distributed oscillator populations
- We demonstrate the existence of solitary waves of synchrony in one-dimensional arrays of oscillator populations with Laplacian coupling. Characterizing each community with its complex order parameter, we obtain lattice equations similar to those of the discrete nonlinear Schrodinger system. Close to full synchrony, we find solitary waves for the order parameter perturbatively, starting from the known phase compactons and kovatons; these solutions are extended numerically to the full domain of possible synchrony levels. For nonidentical oscillators, the existence of dissipative solitons is shown.
|Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory V. OsipovORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.98.062222
