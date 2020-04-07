Schließen

Solitary synchronization waves in distributed oscillator populations

  • We demonstrate the existence of solitary waves of synchrony in one-dimensional arrays of oscillator populations with Laplacian coupling. Characterizing each community with its complex order parameter, we obtain lattice equations similar to those of the discrete nonlinear Schrodinger system. Close to full synchrony, we find solitary waves for the order parameter perturbatively, starting from the known phase compactons and kovatons; these solutions are extended numerically to the full domain of possible synchrony levels. For nonidentical oscillators, the existence of dissipative solitons is shown.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory V. OsipovORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.98.062222
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Parent Title (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/04/07
Volume:98
Issue:6
Pagenumber:7
First Page:062222-1
Last Page:062222-7
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo