A novel selection strategy for antibody producing hybridoma cells based on a new transgenic fusion cell line

  The use of monoclonal antibodies is ubiquitous in science and biomedicine but the generation and validation process of antibodies is nevertheless complicated and time-consuming. To address these issues we developed a novel selective technology based on an artificial cell surface construct by which secreted antibodies were connected to the corresponding hybridoma cell when they possess the desired antigen-specificity. Further the system enables the selection of desired isotypes and the screening for potential cross-reactivities in the same context. For the design of the construct we combined the transmembrane domain of the EGF-receptor with a hemagglutinin epitope and a biotin acceptor peptide and performed a transposon-mediated transfection of myeloma cell lines. The stably transfected myeloma cell line was used for the generation of hybridoma cells and an antigen- and isotype-specific screening method was established. The system has been validated for globular protein antigens as well as for haptens and enables a fast and early stage selection and validation of monoclonal antibodies in one step.

  • pmnr865.pdfeng
    (3341KB)

    SHA-1: cd8d839d74e66301cdf245dcd88ac60988b61047

Metadaten
Author:Martin Listek, Anja Hönow, Manfred GossenORCiDGND, Katja HanackORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459893
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45989
ISSN:2045-2322
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (865)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/07
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/07
Tag:Antibody generation; Assay systems
Issue:865
Pagenumber:14
Source:Scientific Reports 10 (2020) 1664 DOI:10.1038/s41598-020-58571-w
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

