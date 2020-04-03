Schließen

Adolescents’ Cyber Victimization

  The purpose of the present study was to investigate the role of gender and gender stereotype traits (masculinity, femininity) in cyber victimization behaviors (cyber relational victimization, cyber verbal victimization, hacking) through different technologies (mobile phones, gaming consoles, social networking sites). There were 456 8th graders (226 females; M age = 13.66, SD = 0.41) from two midwestern middle schools in the United States included in this study. They completed questionnaires on their endorsement of masculine and feminine traits, and self-reported cyber victimization through different technologies. The findings revealed main effects of types of cyber victimization for boys and of technology for girls. In particular, boys with feminine traits experienced the most victimization by cyber verbal aggression, cyber relational aggression, and hacking when compared to the other groups of boys. Girls with feminine traits experienced the most cyber victimization through social networking sites, gaming consoles, and mobile phones in comparison to the other groups of girls. For girls with feminine traits, they reported more cyber relational victimization and cyber verbal victimization through mobile phones and social networking sites, as well as more hacking via social networking sites. Such findings underscore the importance of considering gender stereotype traits, types of victimization, and technologies when examining cyber victimization.

Metadaten
Author:Michelle F. WrightGND, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459765
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45976
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):The Influence of Technologies, Gender, and Gender Stereotype Traits
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (612)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/03
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/03
Tag:cyber victimization; gender; gender stereotype trait; technology
Issue:612
Pagenumber:13
Source:International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 17 (2020) 4; 1293 DOI: 10.3390/ijerph17041293
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

