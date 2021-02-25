Schließen

Revealing the true nature of Hen2-428

  • The nucleus of Hen 2-428 is a short orbital period (4.2 h) spectroscopic binary, whose status as potential supernovae type Ia progenitor has raised some controversy in the literature. We present preliminary results of a thorough analysis of this interesting system, which combines quantitative non-local thermodynamic (non-LTE) equilibrium spectral modelling, radial velocity analysis, multi-band light curve fitting, and state-of-the art stellar evolutionary calculations. Importantly, we find that the dynamical system mass that is derived by using all available He II lines does not exceed the Chandrasekhar mass limit. Furthermore, the individual masses of the two central stars are too small to lead to an SN Ia in case of a dynamical explosion during the merger process.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1129.pdfeng
    (1335KB)

    SHA-1: 7b99608d67faefd9196f003539892117954c72ce

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nicole ReindlORCiD, Nicolle L. Finch, Veronika SchaffenrothORCiDGND, Martin A. Barstow, Sarah L. Casewell, Stephan GeierORCiDGND, Marcelo M. Miller Bertolami, Stefan Taubenberger
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459703
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45970
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1129)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/25
Year of completion:2018
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/25
Tag:binaries: spectroscopic; stars: abundances; stars: atmospheres
Supernovae
Issue:1129
Page number:9
Source:Galaxies 6 (2018) 3, Art. 88 DOI:10.3390/galaxies6030088
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo