Moving beyond ERP components

  • Relationships between neuroimaging measures and behavior provide important clues about brain function and cognition in healthy and clinical populations. While electroencephalography (EEG) provides a portable, low cost measure of brain dynamics, it has been somewhat underrepresented in the emerging field of model-based inference. We seek to address this gap in this article by highlighting the utility of linking EEG and behavior, with an emphasis on approaches for EEG analysis that move beyond focusing on peaks or "components" derived from averaging EEG responses across trials and subjects (generating the event-related potential, ERP). First, we review methods for deriving features from EEG in order to enhance the signal within single-trials. These methods include filtering based on user-defined features (i.e., frequency decomposition, time-frequency decomposition), filtering based on data-driven properties (i.e., blind source separation, BSS), and generating more abstract representations of data (e.g., using deep learning). We thenRelationships between neuroimaging measures and behavior provide important clues about brain function and cognition in healthy and clinical populations. While electroencephalography (EEG) provides a portable, low cost measure of brain dynamics, it has been somewhat underrepresented in the emerging field of model-based inference. We seek to address this gap in this article by highlighting the utility of linking EEG and behavior, with an emphasis on approaches for EEG analysis that move beyond focusing on peaks or "components" derived from averaging EEG responses across trials and subjects (generating the event-related potential, ERP). First, we review methods for deriving features from EEG in order to enhance the signal within single-trials. These methods include filtering based on user-defined features (i.e., frequency decomposition, time-frequency decomposition), filtering based on data-driven properties (i.e., blind source separation, BSS), and generating more abstract representations of data (e.g., using deep learning). We then review cognitive models which extract latent variables from experimental tasks, including the drift diffusion model (DDM) and reinforcement learning (RL) approaches. Next, we discuss ways to access associations among these measures, including statistical models, data-driven joint models and cognitive joint modeling using hierarchical Bayesian models (HBMs). We think that these methodological tools are likely to contribute to theoretical advancements, and will help inform our understandings of brain dynamics that contribute to moment-to-moment cognitive function.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:David A. BridwellORCiD, James F. CavanaghORCiD, Anne G. E. CollinsORCiD, Michael D. NunezORCiD, Ramesh SrinivasanGND, Sebastian StoberORCiDGND, Vince D. Calhoun
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459667
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45966
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a selective review of approaches to integrate EEG and behavior
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (656)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/09/14
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/15
Tag:EEG; ERP; blind source separation; canonical correlations analysis; deep learning; hierarchical Bayesian model; partial least squares; representational similarity analysis
Issue:656
Pagenumber:19
Source:Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 12 (2018) 106 DOI: 10.3389/fnhum.2018.00106
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

