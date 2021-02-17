Schließen

Tropical peatland carbon storage linked to global latitudinal trends in peat recalcitrance

  • Peatlands represent large terrestrial carbon banks. Given that most peat accumulates in boreal regions, where low temperatures and water saturation preserve organic matter, the existence of peat in (sub)tropical regions remains enigmatic. Here we examined peat and plant chemistry across a latitudinal transect from the Arctic to the tropics. Near-surface low-latitude peat has lower carbohydrate and greater aromatic content than near-surface high-latitude peat, creating a reduced oxidation state and resulting recalcitrance. This recalcitrance allows peat to persist in the (sub)tropics despite warm temperatures. Because we observed similar declines in carbohydrate content with depth in high-latitude peat, our data explain recent field-scale deep peat warming experiments in which catotelm (deeper) peat remained stable despite temperature increases up to 9 degrees C. We suggest that high-latitude deep peat reservoirs may be stabilized in the face of climate change by their ultimately lower carbohydrate and higher aromatic composition,Peatlands represent large terrestrial carbon banks. Given that most peat accumulates in boreal regions, where low temperatures and water saturation preserve organic matter, the existence of peat in (sub)tropical regions remains enigmatic. Here we examined peat and plant chemistry across a latitudinal transect from the Arctic to the tropics. Near-surface low-latitude peat has lower carbohydrate and greater aromatic content than near-surface high-latitude peat, creating a reduced oxidation state and resulting recalcitrance. This recalcitrance allows peat to persist in the (sub)tropics despite warm temperatures. Because we observed similar declines in carbohydrate content with depth in high-latitude peat, our data explain recent field-scale deep peat warming experiments in which catotelm (deeper) peat remained stable despite temperature increases up to 9 degrees C. We suggest that high-latitude deep peat reservoirs may be stabilized in the face of climate change by their ultimately lower carbohydrate and higher aromatic composition, similar to tropical peats.show moreshow less

Author details:Suzanne B. HodgkinsORCiD, Curtis J. Richardson, René DommainORCiD, Hongjun WangORCiD, Paul H. Glaser, Brittany Verbeke, B. Rose Winkler, Alexander R. CobbORCiD, Virginia I. Rich, Malak Missilmani, Neal Flanagan, Mengchi HoORCiD, Alison M. HoytORCiD, Charles F. HarveyORCiD, S. Rose Vining, Moira A. Hough, Tim R. Moore, Pierre J. H. Richard, Florentino B. De La CruzORCiD, Joumana Toufaily, Rasha Hamdan, William T. Cooper, Jeffrey P. Chanton
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459658
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45965
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1125)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/17
Year of completion:2018
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/17
Tag:FTIR spectroscopy; Northern Minnesota; brown rot; chemistry; decomposition; dissolved organic matter; dynamics; greenhouse gas fluxes; lignin content; permafrost thaw
Issue:1125
Page number:15
Source:Nature Communications 9 (2018), Art. 3640 DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-06050-2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

