On the origin of open-circuit voltage losses in flexible n-i-p perovskite solar cells

  The possibility to manufacture perovskite solar cells (PSCs) at low temperatures paves the way to flexible and lightweight photovoltaic (PV) devices manufactured via high-throughput roll-to-roll processes. In order to achieve higher power conversion efficiencies, it is necessary to approach the radiative limit via suppression of non-radiative recombination losses. Herein, we performed a systematic voltage loss analysis for a typical low-temperature processed, flexible PSC in n-i-p configuration using vacuum deposited C-60 as electron transport layer (ETL) and two-step hybrid vacuum-solution deposition for CH3NH3PbI3 perovskite absorber. We identified the ETL/absorber interface as a bottleneck in relation to non-radiative recombination losses, the quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) decreases from similar to 1.23 eV for the bare absorber, just similar to 90 meV below the radiative limit, to similar to 1.10 eV when C-60 is used as ETL. To effectively mitigate these voltage losses, we investigated different interfacial modifications via vacuum deposited interlayers (BCP, B4PyMPM, 3TPYMB, and LiF). An improvement in QFLS of similar to 30-40 meV is observed after interlayer deposition and confirmed by comparable improvements in the open-circuit voltage after implementation of these interfacial modifications in flexible PSCs. Further investigations on absorber/hole transport layer (HTL) interface point out the detrimental role of dopants in Spiro-OMeTAD film (widely employed HTL in the community) as recombination centers upon oxidation and light exposure.

Author:Stefano Pisoni, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Johannes Lockinger, Thierry Moser, Yan Jiang, Pietro Caprioglio, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Stephan BuechelerORCiD, Ayodhya N. Tiwari
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14686996.2019.1633952
ISSN:1468-6996
ISSN:1878-5514
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31447957
Parent Title (English):Science and technology of advanced materials : STAM
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/12
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/04/02
Tag:Perovskite solar cell; flexible; interface engineering; non-radiative recombination; quasi-Fermi level splitting
Volume:20
Pagenumber:10
First Page:786
Last Page:795
Funder:Swiss National Science Foundation (SNF)-NRP70Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF); Swiss National Science Foundation (SNF)-PV2050Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [407040_153976, 407040_153916]; SNF-NanoTera; Swiss Federal Office of Energy [SYNERGY: 20NA21_150950]; NanoTera (project Synergy Gateway); FP7 APPOLO project [609355]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

