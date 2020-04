Optimierung und Analyse von molekularen Schaltern in komplexen Umgebungen: thermische Stabilität, Auslesbarkeit und Schaltbarkeit

For decades, molecular switches have represented a growing field of research. In this dissertation, the focus was on improving the thermal stability, selectability and switchability of these molecular switches in complex environments using computer-aided chemistry. In the first project, the kinetics of thermal E → Z isomerization and the associated thermal stability of an azobenzene derivative were investigated. For this purpose, density functional theory (DFT) in combination with the Eyring theory of transition state (TST) was applied. The azobenzene derivative served as a simplified model for switching in a complex environment (here in metalorganic frameworks). Thermodynamic and kinetic quantities under different influences were calculated, and good agreement with the experiment was found. The method used here represented a suitable approach to predict these quantities with reasonable accuracy. In the second project, the selectability of the switching states in the form of nonlinear optical (NLO) contrast for the molecular

For decades, molecular switches have represented a growing field of research. In this dissertation, the focus was on improving the thermal stability, selectability and switchability of these molecular switches in complex environments using computer-aided chemistry. In the first project, the kinetics of thermal E → Z isomerization and the associated thermal stability of an azobenzene derivative were investigated. For this purpose, density functional theory (DFT) in combination with the Eyring theory of transition state (TST) was applied. The azobenzene derivative served as a simplified model for switching in a complex environment (here in metalorganic frameworks). Thermodynamic and kinetic quantities under different influences were calculated, and good agreement with the experiment was found. The method used here represented a suitable approach to predict these quantities with reasonable accuracy. In the second project, the selectability of the switching states in the form of nonlinear optical (NLO) contrast for the molecular class of fulgimides was investigated. The dynamic hyperpolarizabilities required for this, taking into account electron correlation, were calculated using an established scaling method. Different fulgimides were analyzed and many experimental findings were confirmed. Furthermore, the theoretical prediction for another system suggested that especially the extension of the π-electron system is a promising approach to improve NLO contrasts. The fulgimides thus possess useful properties, so that they could find future applications as devices in photonic and optoelectronic fields. In the third project, the E → Z-isomerization on a quantum mechanical (QM) treated dimer with molecular mechanical (MM) environment and two fluorazobenzene monomers was simulated by molecular dynamics. Thereby the switchability in complex environment (here self-assembled monolayers = SAMs) respectively of azobenzene derivatives was analyzed. With the QM/MM model both Van-der-Waals-interactions with the environment and electronic coupling (only between QM molecules) were considered. Systematic investigations on packing density were performed. It was shown that already at a molecule distance of 4.5 Å the quantum yield (percentage number of successful switching processes) of the monomer is reached. The highest quantum yields were achieved for the two fluorazobenzenes investigated. The effects of molecule distance and the influence of fluorine substituents on the dynamics were investigated in detail, so that the path for studies is leveled.

