Subcellular Localization of Copper

As an essential trace element, copper plays a pivotal role in physiological body functions. In fact, dysregulated copper homeostasis has been clearly linked to neurological disorders including Wilson and Alzheimer’s disease. Such neurodegenerative diseases are associated with progressive loss of neurons and thus impaired brain functions. However, the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. Characterization of the element species and their subcellular localization is of great importance to uncover cellular mechanisms. Recent research activities focus on the question of how copper contributes to the pathological findings. Cellular bioimaging of copper is an essential key to accomplish this objective. Besides information on the spatial distribution and chemical properties of copper, other essential trace elements can be localized in parallel. Highly sensitive and high spatial resolution techniques such as LA-ICP-MS, TEM-EDS, S-XRF and NanoSIMS are required for elemental mapping on subcellular level. This review summarizes state-of-the-art techniques in the field of bioimaging. Their strengths and limitations will be discussed with particular focus on potential applications for the elucidation of copper-related diseases. Based on such investigations, further information on cellular processes and mechanisms can be derived under physiological and pathological conditions. Bioimaging studies might enable the clarification of the role of copper in the context of neurodegenerative diseases and provide an important basis to develop therapeutic strategies for reduction or even prevention of copper-related disorders and their pathological consequences.

