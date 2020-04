Improvement of routine seismic source parameter estimation based on regional and teleseismic recordings

Seismological agencies play an important role in seismological research and seismic hazard mitigation by providing source parameters of seismic events (location, magnitude, mechanism), and keeping these data accessible in the long term. The availability of catalogues of seismic source parameters is an important requirement for the evaluation and mitigation of seismic hazards, and the catalogues are particularly valuable to the research community as they provide fundamental long-term data in the geophysical sciences. This work is well motivated by the rising demand for developing more robust and efficient methods for routine source parameter estimation, and ultimately generation of reliable catalogues of seismic source parameters. Specifically, the aim of this work is to develop some methods to determine hypocentre location and temporal evolution of seismic sources based on regional and teleseismic observations more accurately, and investigate the potential of these methods to be integrated in near real-time processing. To achieve

Seismological agencies play an important role in seismological research and seismic hazard mitigation by providing source parameters of seismic events (location, magnitude, mechanism), and keeping these data accessible in the long term. The availability of catalogues of seismic source parameters is an important requirement for the evaluation and mitigation of seismic hazards, and the catalogues are particularly valuable to the research community as they provide fundamental long-term data in the geophysical sciences. This work is well motivated by the rising demand for developing more robust and efficient methods for routine source parameter estimation, and ultimately generation of reliable catalogues of seismic source parameters. Specifically, the aim of this work is to develop some methods to determine hypocentre location and temporal evolution of seismic sources based on regional and teleseismic observations more accurately, and investigate the potential of these methods to be integrated in near real-time processing. To achieve this, a location method that considers several events simultaneously and improves the relative location accuracy among nearby events has been provided. This method tries to reduce the biasing effects of the lateral velocity heterogeneities (or equivalently to compensate for limitations and inaccuracies in the assumed velocity model) by calculating a set of timing corrections for each seismic station. The systematic errors introduced into the locations by the inaccuracies in the assumed velocity structure can be corrected without explicitly solving for a velocity model. Application to sets of multiple earthquakes in complex tectonic environments with strongly heterogeneous structure such as subduction zones and plate boundary region demonstrate that this relocation process significantly improves the hypocentre locations compared to standard locations. To meet the computational demands of this location process, a new open-source software package has been developed that allows for efficient relocation of large-scale multiple seismic events using arrival time data. Upon that, a flexible location framework is provided which can be tailored to various application cases on local, regional, and global scales. The latest version of the software distribution including source codes, a user guide, an example data set, and a change history, is freely available to the community. The developed relocation algorithm has been modified slightly and then its performance in a simulated near real-time processing has been evaluated. It has been demonstrated that applying the proposed technique significantly reduces the bias in routine locations and enhance the ability to locate the lower magnitude events using only regional arrival data. Finally, to return to emphasis on global seismic monitoring, an inversion framework has been developed to determine the seismic source time function through direct waveform fitting of teleseismic recordings. The inversion technique can be systematically applied to moderate- size seismic events and has the potential to be performed in near real-time applications. It is exemplified by application to an abnormal seismic event; the 2017 North Korean nuclear explosion. The presented work and application case studies in this dissertation represent the first step in an effort to establish a framework for automatic, routine generation of reliable catalogues of seismic event locations and source time functions.

…