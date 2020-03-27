Schließen

Fabrication of ordered tubular porous silicon structures by colloidal lithography and metal assisted chemical etching

  Fabrication of well-ordered porous silicon tubular structures using colloidal lithography and metal assisted chemical etching is reported. A continuous hexagonal hole/particle gold pattern was designed over monocrystalline silicon through deposition of polyNIPAM microspheres, followed by the surface decoration with gold nanoparticles and thermal treatment. An etching reaction with HF, ethanol and H2O2 dissolved the silicon in contact with the metal nanoparticles (NP), creating a porous tubular array in the "off-metal area". The morphological characterization revealed the formation of a cylindrical hollow porous tubular shape with external and internal diameter of approx. 900 nm and 400 nm respectively, though it can be tuned to other desired sizes by choosing an appropriate dimension for the microspheres. The porous morphology and optical properties were studied as a function of resistivity of silicon substrates. Compared to two different gold templates on cSi and nontubular porous pillar structures, porous silicon tubular framework revealed a maximum surface enhanced Raman scattering enhancement factor of 10(6) for the detection of 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP). Due to the large surface area available for any surface modification, open nanostructured platforms such as those studied here have potential applications in the field of reflection/photoluminescene and SERS based optical bio-/chemical sensors.

Metadaten
Author:Ruth Fabiola Balderas-Valadez, J. O. Estevez-Espinoza, U. Salazar-Kuri, Claudia PacholskiORCiD, Wolf Luis MochanORCiD, Vivechana AgarwalORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsusc.2018.08.120
ISSN:0169-4332
ISSN:1873-5584
Parent Title (English):Applied surface science : a journal devoted to applied physics and chemistry of surfaces and interfaces
Subtitle (English):SERS performance of 2D porous silicon structures
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/03/27
Tag:6-Mercaptopurine; Colloidal lithography; MACE; PolyNIPAM; Porous silicon; SERS
Volume:462
Pagenumber:8
First Page:783
Last Page:790
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

