Computational approaches for emotion research

Emotions are a central element of human experience. They occur with high frequency in everyday life and play an important role in decision making. However, currently there is no consensus among researchers on what constitutes an emotion and on how emotions should be investigated. This dissertation identifies three problems of current emotion research: the problem of ground truth, the problem of incomplete constructs and the problem of optimal representation. I argue for a focus on the detailed measurement of emotion manifestations with computer-aided methods to solve these problems. This approach is demonstrated in three research projects, which describe the development of methods specific to these problems as well as their application to concrete research questions. The problem of ground truth describes the practice to presuppose a certain structure of emotions as the a priori ground truth. This determines the range of emotion descriptions and sets a standard for the correct assignment of these descriptions. The first project

This determines the range of emotion descriptions and sets a standard for the correct assignment of these descriptions. The first project illustrates how this problem can be circumvented with a multidimensional emotion perception paradigm which stands in contrast to the emotion recognition paradigm typically employed in emotion research. This paradigm allows to calculate an objective difficulty measure and to collect subjective difficulty ratings for the perception of emotional stimuli. Moreover, it enables the use of an arbitrary number of emotion stimuli categories as compared to the commonly used six basic emotion categories. Accordingly, we collected data from 441 participants using dynamic facial expression stimuli from 40 emotion categories. Our findings suggest an increase in emotion perception difficulty with increasing actor age and provide evidence to suggest that young adults, the elderly and men underestimate their emotion perception difficulty. While these effects were predicted from the literature, we also found unexpected and novel results. In particular, the increased difficulty on the objective difficulty measure for female actors and observers stood in contrast to reported findings. Exploratory analyses revealed low relevance of person-specific variables for the prediction of emotion perception difficulty, but highlighted the importance of a general pleasure dimension for the ease of emotion perception. The second project targets the problem of incomplete constructs which relates to vaguely defined psychological constructs on emotion with insufficient ties to tangible manifestations. The project exemplifies how a modern data collection method such as face tracking data can be used to sharpen these constructs on the example of arousal, a long-standing but fuzzy construct in emotion research. It describes how measures of distance, speed and magnitude of acceleration can be computed from face tracking data and investigates their intercorrelations. We find moderate to strong correlations among all measures of static information on one hand and all measures of dynamic information on the other. The project then investigates how self-rated arousal is tied to these measures in 401 neurotypical individuals and 19 individuals with autism. Distance to the neutral face was predictive of arousal ratings in both groups. Lower mean arousal ratings were found for the autistic group, but no difference in correlation of the measures and arousal ratings could be found between groups. Results were replicated in a high autistic traits group consisting of 41 participants. The findings suggest a qualitatively similar perception of arousal for individuals with and without autism. No correlations between valence ratings and any of the measures could be found which emphasizes the specificity of our tested measures for the construct of arousal. The problem of optimal representation refers to the search for the best representation of emotions and the assumption that there is a one-fits-all solution. In the third project we introduce partial least squares analysis as a general method to find an optimal representation to relate two high-dimensional data sets to each other. The project demonstrates its applicability to emotion research on the question of emotion perception differences between men and women. The method was used with emotion rating data from 441 participants and face tracking data computed on 306 videos. We found quantitative as well as qualitative differences in the perception of emotional facial expressions between these groups. We showed that women’s emotional perception systematically captured more of the variance in facial expressions. Additionally, we could show that significant differences exist in the way that women and men perceive some facial expressions which could be visualized as concrete facial expression sequences. These expressions suggest differing perceptions of masked and ambiguous facial expressions between the sexes. In order to facilitate use of the developed method by the research community, a package for the statistical environment R was written. Furthermore, to call attention to the method and its usefulness for emotion research, a website was designed that allows users to explore a model of emotion ratings and facial expression data in an interactive fashion.

