Alkylpyridinium Tetrahalidometallate Ionic Liquids and Ionic Liquid Crystals: Insights into the Origin of Their Phase Behavior
- Six N-alkylpyridinium salts [CnPy](2)[MCl4] (n = 4 or 12 and M = Co, Cu, Zn) were synthesized, and their structure and thermal properties were studied. The [C4Py](2)[MCl4] compounds are monoclinic and crystallize in the space group P2(1)/n. The crystals of the longer chain analogues [C12Py](2)[MCl4] are triclinic and crystallize in the space group P (1) over bar. Above the melting temperature, all compounds are ionic liquids (ILs). The derivatives with the longer C12 chain exhibit liquid crystallinity and the shorter chain compounds only show a melting transition. Consistent with single-crystal analysis, electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy suggests that the [CuCl4](2-) ions in the Cu-based ILs have a distorted tetrahedral geometry.
|Ahed Abouserie, Kerstin Zehbe, Philipp Metzner, Alexandra Kelling, Christina Günter, Uwe Schilde, Peter Strauch, Thomas Körzdörfer, Andreas Taubert
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ejic.201700826
|1434-1948
|1099-0682
|European journal of inorganic chemistry : a journal of ChemPubSoc Europe
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2017
|2017
|2020/04/01
|Alkylpyridinium salts; Ionic liquids; Phase transitions; Structure elucidation
|10
|5640
|5649
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) SPP1708 Grant [TA571/13-1]; University of Potsdam
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Referiert