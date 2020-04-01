Schließen

Alkylpyridinium Tetrahalidometallate Ionic Liquids and Ionic Liquid Crystals: Insights into the Origin of Their Phase Behavior

  • Six N-alkylpyridinium salts [CnPy](2)[MCl4] (n = 4 or 12 and M = Co, Cu, Zn) were synthesized, and their structure and thermal properties were studied. The [C4Py](2)[MCl4] compounds are monoclinic and crystallize in the space group P2(1)/n. The crystals of the longer chain analogues [C12Py](2)[MCl4] are triclinic and crystallize in the space group P (1) over bar. Above the melting temperature, all compounds are ionic liquids (ILs). The derivatives with the longer C12 chain exhibit liquid crystallinity and the shorter chain compounds only show a melting transition. Consistent with single-crystal analysis, electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy suggests that the [CuCl4](2-) ions in the Cu-based ILs have a distorted tetrahedral geometry.

Author:Ahed Abouserie, Kerstin Zehbe, Philipp Metzner, Alexandra Kelling, Christina Günter, Uwe Schilde, Peter Strauch, Thomas Körzdörfer, Andreas Taubert
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ejic.201700826
ISSN:1434-1948
ISSN:1099-0682
Parent Title (English):European journal of inorganic chemistry : a journal of ChemPubSoc Europe
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/04/01
Tag:Alkylpyridinium salts; Ionic liquids; Phase transitions; Structure elucidation
Pagenumber:10
First Page:5640
Last Page:5649
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) SPP1708 Grant [TA571/13-1]; University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

