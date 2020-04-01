Alkylpyridinium Tetrahalidometallate Ionic Liquids and Ionic Liquid Crystals: Insights into the Origin of Their Phase Behavior

Ahed Abouserie, Kerstin Zehbe, Philipp Metzner, Alexandra Kelling, Christina Günter, Uwe Schilde, Peter Strauch, Thomas Körzdörfer, Andreas Taubert Six N-alkylpyridinium salts [CnPy](2)[MCl4] (n = 4 or 12 and M = Co, Cu, Zn) were synthesized, and their structure and thermal properties were studied. The [C4Py](2)[MCl4] compounds are monoclinic and crystallize in the space group P2(1)/n. The crystals of the longer chain analogues [C12Py](2)[MCl4] are triclinic and crystallize in the space group P (1) over bar. Above the melting temperature, all compounds are ionic liquids (ILs). The derivatives with the longer C12 chain exhibit liquid crystallinity and the shorter chain compounds only show a melting transition. Consistent with single-crystal analysis, electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy suggests that the [CuCl4](2-) ions in the Cu-based ILs have a distorted tetrahedral geometry.