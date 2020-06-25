Proceedings of the XI international conference stochastic and analytic methods in mathematical physics

Alexander Zass, Valentin Zagrebnov, Hayk Sukiasyan, Tatev Melkonyan, Mathias Rafler, Suren Poghosyan, Hans Zessin, Andrey Piatnitski, Elena Zhizhina, Eugeny Pechersky, Sergei Pirogov, Anatoly Yambartsev, Sara Mazzonetto, Alexander Lykov, Vadim Malyshev, Linda Khachatryan, Boris Nahapetian, Rytis Jursenas, Sabine Jansen, Dimitrios Tsagkarogiannis, Tobias Kuna, Leonid Kolesnikov, Ostap Hryniv, Clare Wallace, Pierre Houdebert, Rodolfo Figari, Alessandro Teta, Carlo Boldrighini, Sandro Frigio, Pierluigi Maponi, Alessandro Pellegrinotti, Yakov G. Sinai
- The XI international conference Stochastic and Analytic Methods in Mathematical Physics was held in Yerevan 2 – 7 September 2019 and was dedicated to the memory of the great mathematician Robert Adol’fovich Minlos, who passed away in January 2018.
The present volume collects a large majority of the contributions presented at the conference on the following domains of contemporary interest: classical and quantum statistical physics, mathematical methods in quantum mechanics, stochastic analysis, applications of point processes in statistical mechanics. The authors are specialists from Armenia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Russia, UK and Uzbekistan.
A particular aim of this volume is to offer young scientists basic material in order to inspire their future research in the wide fields presented here.
