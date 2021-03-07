Schließen

Subfossil trees suggest enhanced Mediterranean hydroclimate variability at the onset of the Younger Dryas

  • Nearly 13,000 years ago, the warming trend into the Holocene was sharply interrupted by a reversal to near glacial conditions. Climatic causes and ecological consequences of the Younger Dryas (YD) have been extensively studied, however proxy archives from the Mediterranean basin capturing this period are scarce and do not provide annual resolution. Here, we report a hydroclimatic reconstruction from stable isotopes (delta O-18, delta C-13) in subfossil pines from southern France. Growing before and during the transition period into the YD (12 900-12 600 cal BP), the trees provide an annually resolved, continuous sequence of atmospheric change. Isotopic signature of tree sourcewater (delta O-18(sw)) and estimates of relative air humidity were reconstructed as a proxy for variations in air mass origin and precipitation regime. We find a distinct increase in inter-annual variability of sourcewater isotopes (delta O-18(sw)), with three major downturn phases of increasing magnitude beginning at 12 740 cal BP. The observed variation mostNearly 13,000 years ago, the warming trend into the Holocene was sharply interrupted by a reversal to near glacial conditions. Climatic causes and ecological consequences of the Younger Dryas (YD) have been extensively studied, however proxy archives from the Mediterranean basin capturing this period are scarce and do not provide annual resolution. Here, we report a hydroclimatic reconstruction from stable isotopes (delta O-18, delta C-13) in subfossil pines from southern France. Growing before and during the transition period into the YD (12 900-12 600 cal BP), the trees provide an annually resolved, continuous sequence of atmospheric change. Isotopic signature of tree sourcewater (delta O-18(sw)) and estimates of relative air humidity were reconstructed as a proxy for variations in air mass origin and precipitation regime. We find a distinct increase in inter-annual variability of sourcewater isotopes (delta O-18(sw)), with three major downturn phases of increasing magnitude beginning at 12 740 cal BP. The observed variation most likely results from an amplified intensity of North Atlantic (low delta O-18(sw)) versus Mediterranean (high delta O-18(sw)) precipitation. This marked pattern of climate variability is not seen in records from higher latitudes and is likely a consequence of atmospheric circulation oscillations at the margin of the southward moving polar front.show moreshow less

  • pmnr1135.pdfeng
    (1642KB)

    SHA-1: ddc8102512e8d84ecd29d3d002bd11705b1ca5d6

Metadaten
Author details:Maren Pauly, Gerhard HelleORCiD, Cécile Miramont, Ulf Büntgen, Kerstin Treydte, Frederick Reinig, Frédéric Guibal, Olivier Sivan, Ingo Heinrich, Frank Riedel, Bernd Kromer, Daniel Balanzategui, Lukas Wacker, Adam Sookdeo SookdeoORCiD, Achim BrauerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459169
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45916
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1135)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/07
Year of completion:2018
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/07
Tag:annually laminated sediments; cellulose; climate; isotopic composition; lake Meerfelder Maar; model; oxygen isotope; radiocarbon; record; temperature
Issue:1135
Page number:10
Source:Scientific Reports 8 (2018) Art. 13980 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-32251-2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

