Subfossil trees suggest enhanced Mediterranean hydroclimate variability at the onset of the Younger Dryas

Maren Pauly, Gerhard Helle, Cécile Miramont, Ulf Büntgen, Kerstin Treydte, Frederick Reinig, Frédéric Guibal, Olivier Sivan, Ingo Heinrich, Frank Riedel, Bernd Kromer, Daniel Balanzategui, Lukas Wacker, Adam Sookdeo Sookdeo, Achim Brauer
- Nearly 13,000 years ago, the warming trend into the Holocene was sharply interrupted by a reversal to near glacial conditions. Climatic causes and ecological consequences of the Younger Dryas (YD) have been extensively studied, however proxy archives from the Mediterranean basin capturing this period are scarce and do not provide annual resolution. Here, we report a hydroclimatic reconstruction from stable isotopes (delta O-18, delta C-13) in subfossil pines from southern France. Growing before and during the transition period into the YD (12 900-12 600 cal BP), the trees provide an annually resolved, continuous sequence of atmospheric change. Isotopic signature of tree sourcewater (delta O-18(sw)) and estimates of relative air humidity were reconstructed as a proxy for variations in air mass origin and precipitation regime. We find a distinct increase in inter-annual variability of sourcewater isotopes (delta O-18(sw)), with three major downturn phases of increasing magnitude beginning at 12 740 cal BP. The observed variation mostNearly 13,000 years ago, the warming trend into the Holocene was sharply interrupted by a reversal to near glacial conditions. Climatic causes and ecological consequences of the Younger Dryas (YD) have been extensively studied, however proxy archives from the Mediterranean basin capturing this period are scarce and do not provide annual resolution. Here, we report a hydroclimatic reconstruction from stable isotopes (delta O-18, delta C-13) in subfossil pines from southern France. Growing before and during the transition period into the YD (12 900-12 600 cal BP), the trees provide an annually resolved, continuous sequence of atmospheric change. Isotopic signature of tree sourcewater (delta O-18(sw)) and estimates of relative air humidity were reconstructed as a proxy for variations in air mass origin and precipitation regime. We find a distinct increase in inter-annual variability of sourcewater isotopes (delta O-18(sw)), with three major downturn phases of increasing magnitude beginning at 12 740 cal BP. The observed variation most likely results from an amplified intensity of North Atlantic (low delta O-18(sw)) versus Mediterranean (high delta O-18(sw)) precipitation. This marked pattern of climate variability is not seen in records from higher latitudes and is likely a consequence of atmospheric circulation oscillations at the margin of the southward moving polar front.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Maren Pauly, Gerhard HelleORCiD, Cécile Miramont, Ulf Büntgen, Kerstin Treydte, Frederick Reinig, Frédéric Guibal, Olivier Sivan, Ingo Heinrich, Frank Riedel, Bernd Kromer, Daniel Balanzategui, Lukas Wacker, Adam Sookdeo SookdeoORCiD, Achim BrauerGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459169
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45916
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1135)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/07
|Year of completion:
|2018
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/03/07
|Tag:
|annually laminated sediments; cellulose; climate; isotopic composition; lake Meerfelder Maar; model; oxygen isotope; radiocarbon; record; temperature
|Issue:
|1135
|Page number:
|10
|Source:
|Scientific Reports 8 (2018) Art. 13980 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-32251-2
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International