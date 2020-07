Die Digitalwirtschaft als Herausforderung für das Wettbewerbsrecht – welcher Reformbedarf in Deutschland, Frankreich und der EU?

In principle, the existing legal framework in Germany, France and the EU is suitable to deal with the specific characteristics of the digital economy. Legislative action seems to be required only where it contributes to render the enforcement more effective. This is particularly the case for strengthening preliminary measures, for which French law could serve as a model. In the legal orders analyzed in this paper, an incremental policy approach can be noticed: the different pillars of antitrust law are approached separately and legislative measures are only taken step by step. The measures that are discussed in Germany and France or that have already been adopted seem to lead to an increasing divergence in both countries’ antitrust law when it comes to dealing with the challenges posed by the digital economy. The reasons for this are twofold: First, because France is not going to adopt the thresholds for merger control that Germany has introduced. Secondly, the measures under discussion in Germany will hardly be suitable for the

In principle, the existing legal framework in Germany, France and the EU is suitable to deal with the specific characteristics of the digital economy. Legislative action seems to be required only where it contributes to render the enforcement more effective. This is particularly the case for strengthening preliminary measures, for which French law could serve as a model. In the legal orders analyzed in this paper, an incremental policy approach can be noticed: the different pillars of antitrust law are approached separately and legislative measures are only taken step by step. The measures that are discussed in Germany and France or that have already been adopted seem to lead to an increasing divergence in both countries’ antitrust law when it comes to dealing with the challenges posed by the digital economy. The reasons for this are twofold: First, because France is not going to adopt the thresholds for merger control that Germany has introduced. Secondly, the measures under discussion in Germany will hardly be suitable for the French legal system.

…